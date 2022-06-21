Keene & Associates Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 492,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 412,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,797. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

