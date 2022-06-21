Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. 76,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,504. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

