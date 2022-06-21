Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,168 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

