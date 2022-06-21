Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 13,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.30. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

