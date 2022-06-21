Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,644. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

