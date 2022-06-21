KeeperDAO Market Cap Reaches $13.05 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.05 million and $2.71 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $21.14 or 0.00102353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.90 or 1.00024539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00129522 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.