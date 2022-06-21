KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $359,590.24 and $229.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00644665 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497042 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

