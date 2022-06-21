KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

KickToken [new] (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken [new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,509.07 or 1.00002476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00129668 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

