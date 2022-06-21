Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 11,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,395. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

