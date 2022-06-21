Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

KHC traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 102,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,843,195. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

