Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

