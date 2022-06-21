Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 319 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Target were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,204 shares of company stock worth $7,688,056. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. 80,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

