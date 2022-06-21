Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 459 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 104,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

