Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $145.84. 23,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,967. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.44.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

