Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,985. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79.

