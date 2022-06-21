Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,346. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

