Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $386,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 162,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.