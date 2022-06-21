Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 10,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

