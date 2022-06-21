Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

