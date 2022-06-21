Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,978. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average is $268.05. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

