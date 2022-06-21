Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after buying an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $18.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.57. 26,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,425. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $411.39 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

