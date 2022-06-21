LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $14,725.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00105983 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00833921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00503968 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

