Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.68 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

