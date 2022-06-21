Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.68 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.