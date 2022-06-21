LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.43 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

