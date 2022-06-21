Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Increased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,373,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,373,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.