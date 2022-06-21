Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 64.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.