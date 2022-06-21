LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.