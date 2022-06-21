ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.80.

MAN opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

