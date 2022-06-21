Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 286 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Zoetis stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.35. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

