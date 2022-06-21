Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of HON opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

