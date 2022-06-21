Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Target were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock worth $7,688,056 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

