Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $310.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

