Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 8.5% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 116,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $307.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.