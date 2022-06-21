McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,955. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $250.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

