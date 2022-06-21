MileVerse Market Capitalization Tops $12.63 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. MileVerse has a market cap of $12.63 million and $1.53 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MileVerse has traded up 7% against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00824215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014330 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

