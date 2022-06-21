Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

