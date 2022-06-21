ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 2.5%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.73 and last traded at $86.73. Approximately 1,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.98.
MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
