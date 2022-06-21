Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 7.4%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.
Molecular Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Partners (MLLCF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.