Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 7.4%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.