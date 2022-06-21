Monero Classic Reaches Market Cap of $5.94 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 937.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00577470 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 320.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

