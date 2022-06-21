MONK One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,033.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. MONK has a market cap of $1.10 million and $13,033.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.