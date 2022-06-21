Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Increased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 1.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $316,325,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 855,191 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

