Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.86 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $54.86 million and $12.83 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $11.55 or 0.00055267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00684357 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00504137 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,373,763 coins and its circulating supply is 4,751,574 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

