Morgan Stanley Increases Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target to SEK 35

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 33 to SEK 35 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

