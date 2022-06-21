Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

