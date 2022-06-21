Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

