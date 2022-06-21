MurAll Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $286,027.99 and $38,947.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,499.75 or 0.99997213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00129466 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.