N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,263 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

