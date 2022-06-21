Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.92. 6,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

