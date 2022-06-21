National Bankshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

National Bankshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Open Text’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

