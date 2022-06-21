National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.65%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $966,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

